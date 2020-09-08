Post Disaster Reconstruct & Prevention Valencia

The project comprises a multi-scheme framework loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Promoter is the region of Comunidad Valenciana, which is the contracting authority within the meaning of EU Public Procurement Legislation. Schemes are to be implemented by public authorities and public entities. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation. The majority of contracts for the implementation of the project for public sector final beneficiaries will be subject to 2014/24/EU. However, given that the operation is a multi-scheme framework loan with ex-post allocation review, some contracts will be subject to Directives 2014/25/EU or 2014/23/EU.