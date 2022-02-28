EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA

By supporting the region of Andalusia's co-financing obligations under the Rural Development Programme 2014-2022 of the EAFRD (one of the European Structural and Investment Funds), the Project contributes to three of the EIB's primary policy objectives and to the horizontal policy objective Economic and Social Cohesion.

The Project supports rural development through a broad range of investments, including in basic rural infrastructure, broadband, disaster recovery and prevention measures and natural-resource protection and sustainable use. Moreover, by supporting SMEs in the agricultural sector, the Project eases well-known financial constraints for SMEs.

Among the positive externalities that make the economic rate of return (qualitative assessment) likely to exceed the financial rate of return, are more efficient water use in agriculture, stronger resilience and better protection of of forest ecosystems, network externalities from improved access to broadband in rural areas and knowledge spill-overs from the transmission of best practice in agriculture.

Finally, EIB's financing provides financial benefit, longer tenor and flexible loan conditions. It also helps Andalusia to diversify its financing sources and provides funding stability.