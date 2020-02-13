CALEF - PAN-EUROPEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

The project concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (mostly onshore wind and solar PV), located in France, and potentially other EU countries. The financing of this operation contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on renewable energy as well as on climate action and environmental sustainability. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects, that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. Moreover, the operation supports the financial intermediary sustainability strategy, increasing its lending in the sector and diversifying its financing sources. The project addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. Finally, the project contributes to the Bank's renewable energy and climate objectives, as well as national and EU climate targets.