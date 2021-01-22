Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
60.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 60.000.000 €
Verkehr : 60.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
24/09/2021 : 60.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 Januar 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 24/09/2021
20200173
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT
DB REGIO AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
EUR 190 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of retrofitting around 215 trainsets used for suburban rail services (S-Bahn) in the Stuttgart Region with European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) equipment.

The objective of the project is to improve urban rail services in Stuttgart through the installation of ERTMS equipment.

Additionality and Impact

The project consists of the retrofitting of 215 trainsets used for the Stuttgart suburban rail service (S-Bahn) with European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) equipment. This will allow shorter train headway and by this means an increase in the infrastructure capacity and supply for rail services, facilitating access to jobs, education and public services. The project will also contribute to modal shift from road to rail bringing the associated benefits in terms of transport safety, energy savings, reduction of air pollution and CO2 emissions. 142 million passengers per year (2027) are expected to directly benefit from the project. The Bank's loan approval is expected to allow DB Regio to apply for grant funds for the project under the European Commission's CEF Transport Blending Facility. Through its role as an Implementing Partner under this grant facility, the Bank plays an important role in mobilizing additional public funding for the investment. Furthermore, the loan provides some Financial Value Added as well as flexible drawdown options.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project consists of the retrofitting of rolling stock, an activity that is out of the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The need for an EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) and arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock will be assessed during appraisal. The project will promote a modal shift from road to rail and, therefore, generate environmental and safety benefits.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
31/03/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Mar 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
129188771
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200173
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT
Andere Links
Übersicht
STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT
Datenblätter
STUTTGART ROLLING STOCK ERTMS RETROFIT

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen