MAV-START RAIL ROLLING STOCK

The project is expected to increase the quality of rail services provided in Hungary as well as promote travel by rail, reducing the use of private vehicles and the associated negative impacts on the local environment, road safety and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and, thereby, contribute to sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is primarily located in a convergence zone and by facilitating access promotes regional development. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects to develop less developed regions as well as point (c) common interest. The project will also contribute to meeting the Bank's target for support to climate action. The project is likely to comply with the Lending Policy for Transport and this is to be confirmed during appraisal.