HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
The project will support the promoter's heating business investment plan for the period 2020-2023. HVC'sinvestments concern both the expansion of its existing district heating networks in Alkmaar and Dordrecht, and its geothermal sources for the heating of greenhouses in the Westland area.
The EIB loan will finance the development and expansion of HVC's district heating (DH) networks and heat generation capacity in several locations in the Netherlands. The project scope comprises: (i) the extension of existing DH networks, currently supplied with residual heat from the Promoter's biomass and waste incineration plants in the municipalities of Alkmaar and Dordrecht (respectively in North Holland and South Holland provinces); as well as (ii) the expansion and development of the promoter's geothermal heat generation activities, including the associated DH network, in the municipality of Westland in the South Holland province.
Based on its technical characteristics, most of the project components are not expected to be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). However, the geothermal heat generation component as well as components potentially located close to a Natura 2000 site, would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The extension of the DH systems is projected to be carried out in densely built areas.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.