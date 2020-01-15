HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION

The project will support the promoter's heating business investment plan for the period 2020-2023. HVC'sinvestments concern both the expansion of its existing district heating networks in Alkmaar and Dordrecht, and its geothermal sources for the heating of greenhouses in the Westland area.

The EIB loan will finance the development and expansion of HVC's district heating (DH) networks and heat generation capacity in several locations in the Netherlands. The project scope comprises: (i) the extension of existing DH networks, currently supplied with residual heat from the Promoter's biomass and waste incineration plants in the municipalities of Alkmaar and Dordrecht (respectively in North Holland and South Holland provinces); as well as (ii) the expansion and development of the promoter's geothermal heat generation activities, including the associated DH network, in the municipality of Westland in the South Holland province.