SYDVATTEN DRINKING WATER SUPPLY III

The project will finance part of the 2022-2028 investment programme of Sydvatten, one of Sweden's largest drinking water producers that provides bulk water to the 17 municipalities by whom it is currently owned. The project concerns mainly the upgrade of the two existing water treatment plants and the rehabilitation of the bulk water supply network so as to ensure water supply security in the context of climate change and maintain service quality at current high standards.

The project is in line with EU and EIB standards of environmental protection and climate action, and will contribute to mitigating market failures in the water sector by financing infrastructure that results in positive externalities in the form of avoided public health costs, environmental benefits from protection of surface water abstraction areas and the benefits of enabling socio-economic development in the areas served by such projects, including society-wide benefits from being better able to mitigate and adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change. The borrower could, with some difficulty, raise funds at similar maturities. EIB's involvement has some impact on mobilising other financiers and signalling that the project is sound and worth supporting.



