CONGO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

The project concerns the implementation of a digital transformation programme of the public administration in Congo that aims to support the development of e-government services in the country and provide technical assistance for project implementation.





The project will address a number of market failures and investment needs in the sector, as it is expected to generate positive externalities through the digitalisation of the public sector. It will notably help to improve the availability, efficiency and transparency of administrative services online as well as developing digital skills, while also ameliorating the business environment.





The operation is a strategic investment for the country and a key priority under the "2025 Congo Digital" strategy. It fully aligns with the 2021-2027 EU programming priorities in Congo, this through its first pillar aiming, in particular to promote economic governance and transition to a green, diversified and digitised economy. It is also expected to contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, in particular 1, 3, 5, 8, 9, 11, 13 and 17.





The favourable interest rate combined with EU grant, flexible terms offered by the EIB notably with disbursements, availability and grace periods mean the combined concessional financial and technical assistance contributions of the EIB and the EU are vital for the implementation of the project.



