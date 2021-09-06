MADRID RAILWAY NODE CAPACITY EXPANSION FL

The project will increase the capacity of the Madrid railway node and by this means allow the growth of traffic on the Spanish railway network. This will result in time savings, vehicle operating cost savings, transport safety benefits, and environmental benefits in terms of reduction of greenhouse gases and pollutants. The project is 100% eligible under Climate Action.





The EIB financial contribution will entail a long tenor, commensurate with the economic life of the assets financed, and long grace and availability periods, in line with the project´s implementation period. The EIB loan will complement Next Generation EU funds that the project will receive, given its relevant contribution to the economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. The flexibility of drawdowns of EIB loan will allow optimising the blending of EIB financing with EU funds over time, contributing to project acceleration.