SEVILLA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

The project consists of an investment loan that will finance EMASESA's 2020-2024 investment plan in the metropolitan area of Seville, Spain. These investments are aimed at improving existing water infrastructure as well as improving environmental performance.

The project will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and falls under the EIB's vertical policy objective of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources whilst also contributing to the horizontal policy objective of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The project will address a number of market failures, through positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits, notably increased resilience against climate risks and improved quality of water bodies through investments in stormwater management, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions through investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. Being located in Andalusia, a priority cohesion region in Spain, the project will contribute to the EU's economic social and territorial cohesion.The EIB provides an important financial contribution in the form of a financial advantage and longer tenor than the commonly available in the bank market, contributing therefore to greater diversification and stability of the borrower's financing. It is also additional as the EIB financing will represent a signalling effect to the banking system with regards to financing investments in the water sector at advantageous terms.