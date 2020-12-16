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LUMINOR COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
175.003.456 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Litauen : 43.750.864 €
Lettland : 43.750.864 €
Estland : 87.501.728 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 175.003.456 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/12/2020 : 18.750.000 €
16/12/2020 : 18.750.000 €
16/12/2020 : 25.000.864 €
16/12/2020 : 25.000.864 €
16/12/2020 : 37.500.000 €
16/12/2020 : 50.001.728 €
Andere Links
Related EFSI register
20/02/2021 - LUMINOR COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EU und Luminor unterstützen baltische KMU und Midcap-Unternehmen

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 Januar 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/12/2020
20200012
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LUMINOR COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES
LUMINOR BANK AS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 175 million
EUR 1232 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project is part of the EIB's immediate COVID-19 response and aims at deleveraging Luminor's corporate portfolio with the aim of improving Luminor's capacity to support and respond to the economic slowdown and liquidity squeeze that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the Baltic states are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project aims at deleveraging Luminor's corporate portfolio with the aim to support and respond to the economic slowdown and liquidity squeeze that SMEs and mid-caps in the Baltic States are experiencing, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected that the main sectors for the new allocations will include manufacturing and services, to be further clarified during the appraisal.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment, the Bank will require such intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment procedures carried out by the final recipients under the new portfolio will comply with the relevant EU environment legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of public procurement, the Bank will require such intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that procurement procedures carried out by the final recipients under the new portfolio will comply with the relevant EU procurement legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
20/02/2021 - LUMINOR COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EU und Luminor unterstützen baltische KMU und Midcap-Unternehmen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

scoreboard - LUMINOR COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Feb 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138823137
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20200012
Letzte Aktualisierung
20 Feb 2021
Sektor(en)
Durchleitungsdarlehen
Länder
Estland, Lettland, Litauen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related EFSI register
20/02/2021 - LUMINOR COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES
Andere Links
Übersicht
LUMINOR COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES
Datenblätter
LUMINOR COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EU und Luminor unterstützen baltische KMU und Midcap-Unternehmen

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EU und Luminor unterstützen baltische KMU und Midcap-Unternehmen
Andere Links
Related EFSI register
20/02/2021 - LUMINOR COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES

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