EDISON GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN

Übersicht
The project consists of framework loan to support a pipeline of small renewable energy and energy efficiency projects to be developed by Edison Group throughout Italy over the 2020-2022 period. Most of the planned projects are located in cohesion regions.
The aim is to both support EU renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives and to help Italy in meeting its commitments reducing greenhouse gas emission. In addition, the investments will also be located in convergence regions.
The project will support renewable energy and energy efficiency investments that contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gases emissions and other airborne pollutants. The considered investments are likely to be small to medium-scale photovoltaic or wind or small hydropower plants, which require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a review by the competent authority for the need to carry out an EIA, as per the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Specific information (related to location, development stage and other technical economical data) on the sub-schemes is not available at this stage and will be further assessed during appraisal. The Bank will assess and if needed will reinforce the promoter's capacity to appraise sub-schemes for compliance with national regulations and EU environmental and biodiversity requirements and EU Directive on Energy Performance Building as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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