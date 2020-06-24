EDISON GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN

The project will support renewable energy and energy efficiency investments that contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gases emissions and other airborne pollutants. The considered investments are likely to be small to medium-scale photovoltaic or wind or small hydropower plants, which require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a review by the competent authority for the need to carry out an EIA, as per the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Specific information (related to location, development stage and other technical economical data) on the sub-schemes is not available at this stage and will be further assessed during appraisal. The Bank will assess and if needed will reinforce the promoter's capacity to appraise sub-schemes for compliance with national regulations and EU environmental and biodiversity requirements and EU Directive on Energy Performance Building as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.