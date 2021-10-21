ALCO SOLAR PV GREEN ENERGY LOAN

The solar PV project produces renewable electricity and reduce carbon and air pollution, an externality. It contributes to meet the EU 2030 energy and climate targets and the NECP of Portugal. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and Social and Economic Cohesion. The project is one of the first projects developed without any form of government support in Portugal, solely relying on wholesale market revenues without any form of government support. It thereby contributes to the policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects, as set out in the EIB's Energy Lending Policy. The project has an economic return thanks to the quality of the solar resource in Southern Portugal and the decreasing cost of the technology. Moreover, the wholesale electricity market prices are not fully reflecting the value of the electricity (not factoring in fully the positive externalities, such as the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and local air pollutants), resulting in a social benefit. EIB support contributes to demonstrate the quality of the project and financial viability of this business model in Europe. EIB financing will contribute to diversify the company's funding sources and lengthen the average maturity of the company's debt.