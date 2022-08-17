DEEPULL DIAGNOSTICS (IDFF)

The project addresses the failure in financial markets for small innovative and high-growth companies arising from the limited access and/or prohibitive cost of financing charged by creditors/investors as a result from information asymmetries, higher uncertainty, lack of collateral and imperfect screening and monitoring. The project is in line with the objectives of Horizon Europe program. The project will deliver a testing platform for sepsis based on PCR which has a broad application in diagnostic of sepsis and antimicrobial resistance (AMR). EIB's financing would be complementary to European VC investors and would provide a signalling effect to crowd-in other capital providers, which are necessary for the completion of the product development stage and commencing commercial operations. EIB provides long term Venture Debt financing, with longer availability and maturity than the Company would otherwise be able to raise from the markets.