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PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
80.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Griechenland : 80.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 80.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/01/2024 : 80.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: 160 Mio. Euro von EIB und CEB für Bewässerungsprojekt zum Schutz der Landwirtschaft auf Kreta
Story zum Projekt
Ein Quell der Resilienz
Story zum Projekt
Ein Quell der Resilienz

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 Februar 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/01/2024
20190801
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 80 million
EUR 160 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The loan will finance the construction of a new artificial reservoir in the Platy River in Crete to secure and improve irrigated agriculture and flood protection in surrounding areas. In particular, the project will consist of: 1. Construction of the Platy artificial reservoir, with 21 million m3 capacity 2. Transfer through 18.6 km of water mains from the reservoir to current overexploited aquifer in the Messara agricultural plain 3. New irrigation scheme of up to 4 350 ha in the surroundings of the Platy reservoir 4. Other (engineering, supervision, land acquisition, contingencies)

The aim is to protect Crete from droughts and floods in a context of climate change, as well as the groundwater resources. The project is included in the approved 1st Revision of the River Basin Management Plan for Crete, the Flood Risk Management Plan and the Regional Development Strategy. The related investments help to implement measures meeting the requirements of the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC and the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC. Due to the project location, the project falls under the EU Cohesion Policy.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the construction of a new reservoir and irrigation network in Crete to secure and improve irrigated agriculture and flood protection in surrounding area.  

 

The project contributes to the cross-cutting objectives of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and cohesion.

 

The project will address a number of market failures, as it will: reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mainly through an increase in the biomass and soil retention of olive trees and savings in pumping needs; generate environmental benefits from water kept in the aquifer to a sustainable level; provide flood control benefits; and help improve social cohesion by providing economic opportunities to an area with a declining population. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. 

 

The Promoter (Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport) as well as the future Operator (OAK) are considered well experienced in similar projects in terms of E&S&C management and governance systems.

 

EIB contribution is considered key, as it will provide advantageous terms (longer tenor, availability, grace period, etc) and has a crowding-in effect, allowing the Greek State to complement and diversify its funding sources.  The Bank's technical approach will assure a holistic and integrated water management of the new assets, contributing substantially to environmental sustainability and socio-economic viability.



Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project obtained the positive environmental decision from the Greek Ministry of Environment, Energy and Climate Change. It has been assessed that it will neither cause significant adverse environmental effects, nor leave residual non mitigated environmental risks.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
29 März 2023
22 Januar 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - Non Technical Summary
18/04/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: 160 Mio. Euro von EIB und CEB für Bewässerungsprojekt zum Schutz der Landwirtschaft auf Kreta

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166161841
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190801
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - Non Technical Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165304160
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190801
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Apr 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165048798
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190801
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION
Andere Links
Übersicht
PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION
Datenblätter
PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: 160 Mio. Euro von EIB und CEB für Bewässerungsprojekt zum Schutz der Landwirtschaft auf Kreta
Story zum Projekt
Ein Quell der Resilienz
Story zum Projekt
Ein Quell der Resilienz

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: 160 Mio. Euro von EIB und CEB für Bewässerungsprojekt zum Schutz der Landwirtschaft auf Kreta
Story zum Projekt
Ein Quell der Resilienz
Story zum Projekt
Ein Quell der Resilienz
Andere Links
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION

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