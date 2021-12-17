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ADVANCED TYRE MANUFACTURING EUROPE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
150.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ungarn : 4.000.000 €
Belgien : 5.000.000 €
Spanien : 36.000.000 €
Polen : 105.000.000 €
Industrie : 150.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/12/2021 : 4.000.000 €
17/12/2021 : 5.000.000 €
17/12/2021 : 5.000.000 €
17/12/2021 : 36.000.000 €
17/12/2021 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
04/01/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADVANCED TYRE MANUFACTURING EUROPE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 Dezember 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/12/2021
20190791
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ADVANCED TYRE MANUFACTURING EUROPE
BRIDGESTONE EUROPE NV
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 150 million
EUR 353 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the digitalisation of the Promoter's European industrial operations, including central IT deployment as well as advanced manufacturing investments in the Promoter's existing facilities in Poland, Spain and Hungary.

The project encompasses the implementation of an Advanced Automation Strategy in Spain and the reinforcement of the Promoter's manufacturing footprint in cohesion countries (Poland and Hungary).

Additionality and Impact

The financing of the project through the EIB will support the digitalisation of the promoter's European industrial operations in Poland, Spain and Hungary. The project contributes to the Bank's "Innovation and Skills" objective as it concerns investments, mostly in cohesion regions, in advanced technologies targeting increased competitiveness and energy efficiency. The project will lead to the development and deployment of innovative process technologies with substantial environmental benefits and knowledge externalities. The investments therefore address market gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative process technologies. The project will have a positive effect on employment, by contributing to the continuous development and upskilling of the company's manufacturing resources. The Bank's technical contribution and advice benefited the borrower providing a guidance to align and define the multi-location project scope with policy objectives and monitoring requirements, given the associated sector risk. Over recent years, the promoter, who is a first time borrower to the Bank, has become progressively more autonomous from the rest of the Group, which implies a need for a regional debt funding for its European capex. The EIB loan will become an important element of this diversified regional funding. Moreover, the EIB's financial contribution derives from the Bank's ability to provide financing, on favourable terms, aligned with the project's cash flows, including in particular the long tenor and long availability period, and flexible drawdown conditions. The proposed loan is expected to enable the client to crowd in complementary financing sources.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is expected to deliver product and process related environmental benefits due to the introduction of high performance tyres with low rolling resistance and more efficient and flexible production technologies.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Weitere Unterlagen
04/01/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADVANCED TYRE MANUFACTURING EUROPE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADVANCED TYRE MANUFACTURING EUROPE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Jan 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
125775042
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190791
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Spanien
Belgien
Ungarn
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/01/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADVANCED TYRE MANUFACTURING EUROPE
Andere Links
Übersicht
ADVANCED TYRE MANUFACTURING EUROPE
Datenblätter
ADVANCED TYRE MANUFACTURING EUROPE

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