ADVANCED TYRE MANUFACTURING EUROPE

The financing of the project through the EIB will support the digitalisation of the promoter's European industrial operations in Poland, Spain and Hungary. The project contributes to the Bank's "Innovation and Skills" objective as it concerns investments, mostly in cohesion regions, in advanced technologies targeting increased competitiveness and energy efficiency. The project will lead to the development and deployment of innovative process technologies with substantial environmental benefits and knowledge externalities. The investments therefore address market gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative process technologies. The project will have a positive effect on employment, by contributing to the continuous development and upskilling of the company's manufacturing resources. The Bank's technical contribution and advice benefited the borrower providing a guidance to align and define the multi-location project scope with policy objectives and monitoring requirements, given the associated sector risk. Over recent years, the promoter, who is a first time borrower to the Bank, has become progressively more autonomous from the rest of the Group, which implies a need for a regional debt funding for its European capex. The EIB loan will become an important element of this diversified regional funding. Moreover, the EIB's financial contribution derives from the Bank's ability to provide financing, on favourable terms, aligned with the project's cash flows, including in particular the long tenor and long availability period, and flexible drawdown conditions. The proposed loan is expected to enable the client to crowd in complementary financing sources.