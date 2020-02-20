Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Fund specialized in financing the biogas sector mainly in Europe, with a focus on France
Eiffel Biogas Fund will focus on production units where primary feedstock are agricultural by-products (cattle manure, pig slurry, etc.). It will also allow food industry wastes or by-products to be used, to a certain extent. A potential phase 2 is already set for the future investments, in energy infrastructures (transport, storage and distribution of Bio-LNG) and biohydrogen production ? distribution. The Fund will invest mainly in the EU and EFTA countries (>80%), with France expected to represent the key market (at least 60% of total fund commitments). Some investments are also expected in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions. The Fund is domiciled in France.
Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with relevant EU and national legislation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards and for investments outside the EU, compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB' Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the Fund Manager to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal. The Fund will be required to develop an environmental & social policy and establish the appropriate management systems so as to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law, EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards, and for outside the EU, in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
For investments inside the EU, the Fund Manager will be required to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the fund have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or Directive 2014/24/EU and/or Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required. For investments outside the EU the Fund Manager shall ensure that implementation of the projects they invest in has been and will be done in accordance with the bank's Guide to Procurement (in line with the bank's Equity Risk Guidelines).
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