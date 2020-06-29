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E-MOBILITY - HIGH POWER CHARGING STATIONS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
80.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Luxemburg : 824.000 €
Niederlande : 5.248.000 €
Belgien : 7.528.000 €
Deutschland : 16.536.000 €
Frankreich : 49.864.000 €
Verkehr : 80.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/06/2020 : 824.000 €
29/06/2020 : 5.248.000 €
29/06/2020 : 7.528.000 €
29/06/2020 : 16.536.000 €
29/06/2020 : 49.864.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/09/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - E-MOBILITY - HIGH POWER CHARGING STATIONS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
31 August 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/06/2020
20190767
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
E-MOBILITY - HIGH POWER CHARGING STATIONS
TOTAL MARKETING SERVICES SAS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 80 million
EUR 194 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the deployment of an Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) infrastructure network of 500 High Power Charging stations (HPC) across France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, over a 5-year period from 2019 until end of 2023. The infrastructure will consist of high power charging stations from 150kW up to 350kW. The charging stations will be public with open access and located on existing service station sites, along the TEN-T network.

The project will contribute to accelerate the transition towards lower carbon transport vehicles.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project components consist of connections to the distribution grid networks and the respective charging stations. They are expected to have limited environmental impact, which will typically be related to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction. After completion, no environmental impact is expected from the ordinary operation of the stations. No environmental impact assessment is required for the project, as it does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EU EIA Directive. EV infrastructure in itself is not subject to environmental impact assessment processes under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. However, the building of green field parking locations where the EV infrastructure is installed and/or connections to the grid may be screened in under Annex II. The Bank will require in those cases to be informed of the screening decision from Competent Authority. The project is expected to have a positive effect on the environment. The project will power electric vehicles with no emissions of pollutants and hence will contribute to meet air quality standards as set out by the European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The project will also contribute to reduce road transport noise pollution, as electronic vehicles (EV) are also much quieter than conventional vehicles. Finally, the project will have a significant impact on CO2 emissions reduction that will result from the replacement of conventional cars operating on fossil fuels with electric cars powered by less carbon-intensive electricity.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
09/09/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - E-MOBILITY - HIGH POWER CHARGING STATIONS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - E-MOBILITY - HIGH POWER CHARGING STATIONS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Sep 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
126064557
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190767
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Frankreich
Deutschland
Luxemburg
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
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Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/09/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - E-MOBILITY - HIGH POWER CHARGING STATIONS
Andere Links
Übersicht
E-MOBILITY - HIGH POWER CHARGING STATIONS
Datenblätter
E-MOBILITY - HIGH POWER CHARGING STATIONS

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