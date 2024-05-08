BANQUE AGRICOLE - SENEGAL GREEN AGRI VALUE CHAIN

The operation concerns a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to La Banque Agricole of Senegal in order to finance investments in sustainable agriculture in Senegal. The project will support private sector development in the agriculture sector and facilitate access to markets and finance for agri-food SMEs and smallholder producers.





The project is fully aligned with the EU and national development objectives, as green and sustainable agriculture and its commercialization is a priority. This operation aims to enhance access to finance for businesses owned and/or run by women, and/or employing and/or serving women, and therefore generate higher developmental impact. To that end, it would contribute towards addressing the market failure of imperfect information and the ensued obstacles to access to finance that SMEs are confronted with when applying for funding. The project will be aligned with the EU's external action, the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) and its Investment Framework that among others promotes the support of SMEs. It is further aligned with the EU's Action Plans and Multiannual Indicative Plan for Senegal and the Team Europe Initiative for Sub-Saharan Africa and Senegal, while it is strongly aligned with the development priorities included in Senegal's national development plan and the African Union's Agenda 2063. Finally, the proposed operation is expected to advance several Sustainable Development Goals.





The availability of longer-term funds in Euros will enable the borrowers to diversify their funding sources, extend the tenors of their underlying loan and continue deepening local financial markets. It is foreseen that technical assistance will be provided through the African Women Rising Initiative.