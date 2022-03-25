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FGC MOBILITAT ROLLING STOCK

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
60.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 60.000.000 €
Verkehr : 60.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/07/2022 : 6.000.000 €
19/07/2022 : 6.000.000 €
19/07/2022 : 24.000.000 €
19/07/2022 : 24.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
10/06/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FGC MOBILITAT ROLLING STOCK

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 März 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/07/2022
20190736
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FGC MOBILITAT ROLLING STOCK
FERROCARRILS DE LA GENERALITAT DE CATALUNYA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
EUR 153 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Acquisition of 10 electric trainsets to provide rail access services between Barcelona city centre and the airport.

The project is expected to double the current rail capacity and significantly improve the modal share of rail in the land access to the Barcelona Airport, thus contributing to sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest.

Additionality and Impact

The project will double the current rail capacity and significantly improve the modal share of rail in the land access to the Barcelona Airport. This will result in less waiting times as well as vehicle operating cost savings, transport safety benefits, and environmental benefits. The project is 100% eligible under Climate Action.

The express rail connection with the Barcelona airport "Josep Tarradellas" will make public transport more attractive and accelerate the modal shift from road to rail between the airport / city connection.


The project incorporates innovative financial features, replacing a standard first-demand guarantee by means of a put option on the rolling stock, issued by the regional rail operator. This solution has not been explored before in this kind of operations. EIB financing has been customised in its availability and disbursement terms and this will facilitate the implementation of the Project. Additionally, EIB´s participation has attracted several private financiers at more attractive rates and tenor, with a greater risk appetite and willingness to accept novel guaranteeing scheme (the put option).

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by improving the modal share of rail in the land access to the Barcelona Airport.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
10/06/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FGC MOBILITAT ROLLING STOCK

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FGC MOBILITAT ROLLING STOCK
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Jun 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
141020262
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190736
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
10/06/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FGC MOBILITAT ROLLING STOCK
Andere Links
Übersicht
FGC MOBILITAT ROLLING STOCK
Datenblätter
FGC MOBILITAT ROLLING STOCK

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