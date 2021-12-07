MOBILE BROADBAND ROLLOUT (EGYPT)

The project concerns the deployment of around 2 000 new mobile base stations, most of them in newly built towers and rooftop sites, as well as investments in the upgrade and capacity expansion of the Promoter's 4G mobile core network. If the project were located within the EU, the project would not require a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA), as it does not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. With respect to the Egyptian EIA law (Law for the Protection of the Environment - Law 4/1994, as amended by Law 9/2009), mobile network site projects are mentioned as an example of "category A" project in the guidelines for the EIA process. Projects classified as "category A" projects are considered to have low environmental impacts, so they just require a simplified environmental assessment. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.