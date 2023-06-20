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IRISH BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY PLATFORM

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
225.664.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Irland : 225.664.000 €
Industrie : 225.664.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
4/12/2023 : 40.320.000 €
4/12/2023 : 185.344.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
05/07/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IRISH BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY PLATFORM

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
29 Juni 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 04/12/2023
20190517
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
IRISH BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY PLATFORM
STRATEGIC BANKING CORPORATION OF IR
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 226 million
EUR 1759 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of an investment platform supporting energy efficiency investments in privately owned housing (homeowners and non-commercial private landlords). The scheme will be supported by a guarantee structure benefiting from Irish budget funds as a first loss piece, a mezzanine tranche and a senior tranche provided by EIB, with the Irish NPB SBCI acting as implementing partner. The operation will be part of the Irish Climate Action Plan and as such will significantly contribute to EIB's Climate Action targets.

This project is a guarantee scheme for low-cost residential retrofit loans. It forms part of Ireland's Climate Action Plan and National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The Irish budget supported loan guarantee scheme will provide risk protection to credit institutions participating in the scheme. This will enable them to offer loans with reduced interest rates and longer tenors to make comprehensive home energy efficiency upgrades more affordable to households and non-corporate landlords.

Additionality and Impact

This operation involves financing energy efficiency projects in residential buildings in Ireland and aims to significantly stimulate demand. As a result, the operation will contribute to Ireland's key priorities of the Climate Action Plan (CAP) of reducing energy consumption, curtailing greenhouse gas emissions, and improving both the reliability and security of energy supply in the country. In parallel, the operation will support job creation and economic growth, while also improving health and local air quality. Energy efficiency addresses multiple market failures, such as environmental externalities and imperfect information. The financing of this operation is in line with the Bank's Energy Lending Policy, where energy efficiency and building rehabilitation are seen as a priority.


The EIB Group supports the first dedicated Energy Efficiency retrofit scheme for private homeowners with an innovative financing scheme involving sophisticated risk sharing mechanisms between all involved stakeholders and complementing a government funded grant scheme. A long term EE retrofit loan product for a broad range of Irish home-owners has not been available at scale in the Irish market yet.

The guarantee scheme builds on the positive experience with SBCI in SME financings and supports the Irish NPB to launch for the first time a financing tool dedicated to private individuals and targeting 100% Climate Action.

The operation is of high quality in terms of its economic and ESG performance.



Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The EIB will require the intermediary bank (SBCI) to make sure that the final recipients comply with the relevant EU environment legislation, including the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules. The related investments in energy efficiency and building integrated renewable energy will be implemented in existing residential buildings without changing the pre-authorised scope. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not required under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU). The EIB's services will nevertheless review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental aspects.

The EIB will require the intermediary bank (SBCI) to make sure that the final recipients comply with the relevant EU procurement legislation.

Kommentar(e)

Civil engineering activities.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
20 Juni 2023
4 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
05/07/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IRISH BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY PLATFORM

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IRISH BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY PLATFORM
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Jul 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168896011
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190517
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
05/07/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IRISH BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY PLATFORM
Andere Links
Übersicht
IRISH BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY PLATFORM
Datenblätter
IRISH BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY PLATFORM

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