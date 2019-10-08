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QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
85.400.000 €
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation : 4.270.000 €
Verkehr : 17.080.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 21.350.000 €
Energie : 42.700.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/12/2019 : 2.135.000 €
13/12/2019 : 2.135.000 €
13/12/2019 : 8.540.000 €
13/12/2019 : 8.540.000 €
13/12/2019 : 10.675.000 €
13/12/2019 : 10.675.000 €
13/12/2019 : 21.350.000 €
13/12/2019 : 21.350.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
8 Oktober 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 13/12/2019
20190459
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
QUAERO CAPITAL (FRANCE) SAS,QUAERO CAPITAL SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 85 million
EUR 500 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of an equity fund investing in infrastructure assets in Europe.

The fund will target equity investments in small to medium-sized infrastructure projects.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Most of the fund's underlying infrastructure investments will fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment or screening by the national competent authority on the basis of Annex III to determine the need for further assessment. Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with relevant EU and national regulation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards [outside the EU: with national regulation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB' Environmental and Social Standards] as well as the capacity of the Fund Manager to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal. The Fund will be required to develop an environmental & social policy and establish the appropriate management systems so as to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law, EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

In the EU, the EIB will require the fund to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
15/01/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
21/12/2019 - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jan 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123053990
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190459
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Energie
Wasser, Abwasser
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
EU-Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
125676244
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20190459
Letzte Aktualisierung
21 Dec 2019
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation, Energie, Wasser, Abwasser, Verkehr
Länder
EU-Länder, Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Andere Links
Übersicht
QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Datenblätter
QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

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