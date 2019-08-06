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COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
145.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Brasilien : 145.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 145.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/12/2019 : 53.000.000 €
13/12/2019 : 92.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Brasilien: Klimaschutz - EIB fördert Bau von Wasserinfrastruktur im brasilianischen Bundesstaat Minas Gerais

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
6 August 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 13/12/2019
20190288
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 145 million
EUR 291 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will support COPASA's investment programme focusing on water and sanitation infrastructure.

This project will improve access to water and sanitation services in COPASA's area of operation. The purpose it is to achieve the objectives under the Brazilian National Plan for Basic Sanitation (2014), as well as the Sustainable Development Goals. It is estimated that the investment will be used for construction of new wastewater treatment plants (WTPs), expansion of services to unconnected customers, ensure service provision due to population growth, pumping stations and new required infrastructure.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

COPASA will be required to implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as EIB's environmental and social standards. Through wastewater treatment, the project will bring environmental benefits by reducing pollution in water bodies. Additionally, it will also mitigate climate change through the emissions reduction. Most of the individual investment schemes currently envisaged under this project are expected to have limited environmental and social impacts. Where a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required (or would be required, were the project located in the EU), a copy of the Environmental & Social Impact Study or the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) or equivalent document will be provided to the EIB and published on its website. The Promoter will also be required to verify that none of the schemes submitted for financing by the EIB have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance. COPASA's capacity to ensure that the schemes are in compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards and the principles of relevant EU Directives will be also verified at appraisal. It is estimated that the investment will be used for construction of new wastewater treatment plants (WTPs), expansion of services to unconnected customers, ensure service provision due to population growth, pumping stations and new required infrastructure.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Weitere Unterlagen
30/11/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Brasilien: Klimaschutz - EIB fördert Bau von Wasserinfrastruktur im brasilianischen Bundesstaat Minas Gerais

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Nov 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122831976
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190288
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Brasilien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Übersicht
COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Datenblätter
COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Brasilien: Klimaschutz - EIB fördert Bau von Wasserinfrastruktur im brasilianischen Bundesstaat Minas Gerais

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Brasilien: Klimaschutz - EIB fördert Bau von Wasserinfrastruktur im brasilianischen Bundesstaat Minas Gerais
Andere Links
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COPASA WATER AND SANITATION PROGRAMME

Photogallery

Climate action: EIB supports construction of water infrastructure in Brazilian state of Minas Gerais
Copasa Water and Sanitation Programme
©COPASA

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