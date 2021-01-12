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PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
25.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 25.000.000 €
Energie : 25.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/09/2021 : 25.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
30/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Présentation de l’établissement – Renseignements administratifs
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Note de Presentation Non-Technique
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Description des installations
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de Dangers
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Link to Promoter's website for EIA Report
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude des Dangers
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de la Faune, de la Flore et des Habitats
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Französisch-Guayana: EIB finanziert mit Unterstützung der Europäischen Kommission eine Fotovoltaikanlage mit innovativer Speichertechnologie

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
12 Januar 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/09/2021
20190284
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)
HYDROGENE DE FRANCE SAS,MERIDIAM EI SAS,SA DE LA RAFFINERIE DES ANTILLES
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 25 million
EUR 157 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing of the construction of a 50 MWp photovoltaic (PV) plant with a hybrid storage system with batteries and hydrogen in French Guiana.

The project will demonstrate the application of an innovative hybrid system comprising of batteries and hydrogen for the supply of dispatchable renewable energy. This solution is targeting, as primary markets, islands and other non-interconnected regions where the energy supply is based on expensive fossil fuel generation. The project will contribute to the EIB's priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy sources and transversal objectives of climate action as well as social cohesion.

Additionality and Impact

The present project concerns the implementation and operation of a PV with storage in French Guyane. It is a first commercial demonstration of a hybrid battery and hydrogen based energy storage system, which constitutes a technical solution for the generation of dispatchable renewable energy in isolated regions. Through this commercial demonstration of the concept, the project will enable the development of future such projects at larger scale. In future applications, such projects can be designed to provide also additional services such as renewable hydrogen for transport or industrial applications, in addition to the provision of dispatchable renewable energy (e.g. multipurpose renewable hydrogen hubs).

The project entails significant contribution to key EU policies such as (i) energy and climate due to the generation of dispatchable renewable energy, (ii) support on less developed regions due to its context and (iii) energy innovation due to the use of novel energy storage system.

The project has the potential to help address multiple market failures (reduction of negative externalities, public goods, incomplete markets) and leads to good economic profitability and benefits to society.

The EIB contributes to the project, both technically with targeted inputs on social, and environmental matters, and financially, effectively crowding in additional lenders, which would gain key expertise for other, future investments in technologies that are key for the decarbonisation of the economy and have great strategic and competitive value. in addition, the repayment of the financing is adapted to the cashflow generation of the borrower.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls in annex II of the EIA directive. The project also falls under the provisions of the Industrial Emissions Directive and the Seveso Directive (lower-tier) due to the hydrogen component and the Water Framework Directive due to the rainwater discharge and the discharge of the water produced in the fuel cells as a by-product. The project was subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process under the provisions of the French Environmental Code (Code de l'Environment), the Water Law (Loi de l'eau) and the Seveso and Industrial Emissions directives. The project was granted the environmental permit on November 2019. The EIA and the social impacts will be assessed during appraisal.

The Promoters have been assessed by the EIB as being private companies not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoters are after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, then the Bank would require the Promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

EIB loan proposal of up to EUR 40 million.

Weitere Unterlagen
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude d'Impact
30/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Présentation de l’établissement – Renseignements administratifs
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Note de Presentation Non-Technique
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Description des installations
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de Dangers
04/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Link to Promoter's website for EIA Report
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude des Dangers
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de la Faune, de la Flore et des Habitats
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Französisch-Guayana: EIB finanziert mit Unterstützung der Europäischen Kommission eine Fotovoltaikanlage mit innovativer Speichertechnologie

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Mar 2021
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140021500
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190284
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude d'Impact
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Mar 2021
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140050607
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190284
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Présentation de l’établissement – Renseignements administratifs
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Mar 2021
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140022932
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190284
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Note de Presentation Non-Technique
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Mar 2021
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140026212
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190284
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Description des installations
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Mar 2021
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140050110
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190284
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de Dangers
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Mar 2021
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140025357
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190284
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 May 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130278597
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190284
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Link to Promoter's website for EIA Report
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Mar 2021
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140270038
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190284
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude des Dangers
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Mar 2021
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140032272
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190284
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de la Faune, de la Flore et des Habitats
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Mar 2021
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140026563
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190284
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
30/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Présentation de l’établissement – Renseignements administratifs
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Note de Presentation Non-Technique
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Description des installations
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de Dangers
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Link to Promoter's website for EIA Report
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude des Dangers
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de la Faune, de la Flore et des Habitats
Andere Links
Übersicht
PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)
Datenblätter
PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Französisch-Guayana: EIB finanziert mit Unterstützung der Europäischen Kommission eine Fotovoltaikanlage mit innovativer Speichertechnologie

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Französisch-Guayana: EIB finanziert mit Unterstützung der Europäischen Kommission eine Fotovoltaikanlage mit innovativer Speichertechnologie
Andere Links
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
30/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Présentation de l’établissement – Renseignements administratifs
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Note de Presentation Non-Technique
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Dossier de demande d’autorisation environnementale – Description des installations
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de Dangers
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP)
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Link to Promoter's website for EIA Report
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Resumé Non-Technique de l'Etude des Dangers
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PV HYBRID STORAGE SYSTEM DEMO PROJECT (EDP) - Etude de la Faune, de la Flore et des Habitats

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