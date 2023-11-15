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TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
250.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Israel : 250.000.000 €
Verkehr : 250.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
14/12/2023 : 250.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Northern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Central Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Southern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the Tel Aviv Green-Line Light Rail Project
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Central Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Northern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Southern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Israel: EIB fördert Stadtbahn in Tel Aviv mit 250 Mio. Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 Juni 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 14/12/2023
20190281
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
STATE OF ISRAEL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 250 million
EUR 4440 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the design, finance, construction and maintenance of the LRT Green Line (Tel Aviv Light Rail).

The aim is to support the development of vital infrastructure and thus to improve the quality of life in the city, by making the local public transport more efficient. The project also contributes to the goal of decreasing the use of private vehicles from 54 % of all trips to 30 % by the end of the decade. It will also address market failures related to road externalities in terms of congestion (efficient transport), air and noise pollution, road safety and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (safe and green transport). The EIB loan will pursue EU and EIB's key interests in supporting climate action agenda, by promoting modal shift from road to rail and thereby a reduction of GHG emissions. The project is consistent with the EU/Israel Action Plan and supports key objectives such as sustainable infrastructure, climate change mitigation and economic cooperation.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the construction of the new Green Light Rail Transit (LRT) line in the city of Tel Aviv, of 39km length with 62 stops. It is a key-project included in Tel Aviv's master plan, which foresees an extensive mass transit network consisting ultimately of three LRT lines (90km) and three metro lines (150km) in order to increase the attractiveness of public transport in the city, which currently relies only on bus services.


﻿By supporting the shift of traffic to a more sustainable transport mode, the project will reduce negative externalities of road traffic (noise and air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road accidents and congestion), improving travel times and costs. By providing safe and affordable transport also to more vulnerable groups, such as people with reduced mobility, lower income and women, further benefits are unlocked, for example more egalitarian access to jobs and study opportunities.


﻿The Project is expected to contribute directly to several SDGs, most notably climate change mitigation (viz. SDG 13) and urban infrastructure improvement (viz. SDGs 9 & 11). The project shares the development priorities of the EU/Israel Action Plan, which seeks promotion of sustainable development policies and actions, including on climate change. The Green Line LRT is consistent with Israel's National Transport Strategy and directly supports the Tel Aviv Mass Transit Strategic Plan of 2016.


The EIB loan enables the European sponsors to close their funding plan by providing long-term debt alongside other local banks and financial institutions.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

An Environmental impact Assessment (EIA) has been undertaken. The appraisal will assess to what extent the EIA, the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) and the environmental and social management system of the promoter and the contractor comply with the EIB's Standards. The appraisal will also assess the outcome of any public consultation on the project that took place. As most, if not all land required for the proposed LRT is located within the existing right of way or is government owned, resettlement risks appear to be limited. This however needs to be confirmed during the appraisal. Climate risks identified so far are temperature increases and flooding.

The project is procured under a public-private partnership (PPP) contract that includes a concession to build and maintain the line for 25 years. The tender was published in the Official Journal of the European Union in 2018 (018/S 177-400275) and awarded in 2022. The procurement process was largely in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. The borrower of the proposed EIB loan will be the PPP tender-awarded company.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
15 November 2023
14 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Northern Section (HEBREW)
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Central Section (HEBREW)
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Southern Section (HEBREW)
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the Tel Aviv Green-Line Light Rail Project
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Central Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Northern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Southern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
17/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Israel: EIB fördert Stadtbahn in Tel Aviv mit 250 Mio. Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Northern Section (HEBREW)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Oct 2023
Sprache
Hebräisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168910348
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190281
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Israel
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Central Section (HEBREW)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Oct 2023
Sprache
Hebräisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168912003
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190281
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Israel
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Southern Section (HEBREW)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Oct 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168908588
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190281
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Israel
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the Tel Aviv Green-Line Light Rail Project
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Oct 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
172126939
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190281
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Israel
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Central Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Oct 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179192525
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190281
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Israel
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Northern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Oct 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179207839
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190281
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Israel
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Southern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Oct 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179210129
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190281
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Israel
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Nov 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
174383465
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190281
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Israel
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Northern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Central Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Southern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the Tel Aviv Green-Line Light Rail Project
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Central Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Northern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Southern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Andere Links
Übersicht
TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Datenblätter
TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Israel: EIB fördert Stadtbahn in Tel Aviv mit 250 Mio. Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Israel: EIB fördert Stadtbahn in Tel Aviv mit 250 Mio. Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Northern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Central Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Southern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the Tel Aviv Green-Line Light Rail Project
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Central Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Northern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Southern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE

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