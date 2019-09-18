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ZERO-E SOLAR PV

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
107.978.453,52 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 107.978.453,52 €
Energie : 107.978.453,52 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
14/10/2020 : 45.678.453,52 €
16/06/2020 : 62.300.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ZERO-E SOLAR PV
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ZERO-E SOLAR PV

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
18 September 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/06/2020
20190237
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ZERO-E SOLAR PV
COBRA GESTION DE INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 108 million
EUR 577 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction and operation of 18 solar photovoltaic (PV) plants with a total capacity of c. 900 MWp located the Spanish regions of Aragon and Castilla La Mancha. The plants were awarded with a specific regulation as a result of a competitive auction for renewable energy projects held in Spain in July 2017 .

The implementation of PV projects is in line with EU and national objectives and contributes to EIB's renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives. In addition, they contribute to cohesion policy as some of the project schemes are located in the Spanish region of Castilla-La Mancha, considered a convergence region.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

All the project components (PV plants, grid connection infrastructure) fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. All the EIAs have been completed and submitted to the competent regional environmental authorities, and the environmental permits issued. The EIB will assess the compliance of the authorisation procedure with the relevant EU directives and other environmental aspects of the project during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC), then the EIB would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ZERO-E SOLAR PV
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ZERO-E SOLAR PV

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ZERO-E SOLAR PV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123993783
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190237
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ZERO-E SOLAR PV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
148393068
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20190237
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ZERO-E SOLAR PV
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ZERO-E SOLAR PV
Andere Links
Übersicht
ZERO-E SOLAR PV
Datenblätter
ZERO-E SOLAR PV

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

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