Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

EU FUNDS VALENCIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
80.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 80.000.000 €
Energie : 800.000 €
Telekommunikation : 800.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 1.600.000 €
Müllbeseitigung : 1.600.000 €
Industrie : 1.600.000 €
Verkehr : 4.000.000 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 8.800.000 €
Bildung : 10.400.000 €
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft : 20.800.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 29.600.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/11/2019 : 800.000 €
29/11/2019 : 800.000 €
29/11/2019 : 1.600.000 €
29/11/2019 : 1.600.000 €
29/11/2019 : 1.600.000 €
29/11/2019 : 4.000.000 €
29/11/2019 : 8.800.000 €
29/11/2019 : 10.400.000 €
29/11/2019 : 20.800.000 €
29/11/2019 : 29.600.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EU FUNDS VALENCIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Oktober 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/11/2019
20190219
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EU FUNDS VALENCIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
COMUNIDAD VALENCIANA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 80 million
EUR 1248 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns a framework loan to support the Spanish Autonomous Community of Valencia in the implementation of selected investments under the European Structural and Investments Funds during the 2014-2020 programming period.

The EIB framework loan will support the implementation of selected investments under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the European Social Fund (ESF) and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural development (EAFRD) during the 2014-2020 programming period

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

As an autonomous community of Spain, Valencia has to comply with national legislation that transposed Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU into the national environmental legislation. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity in applying the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as relevant. All relevant key documents for the project will be published in line with the EIB's disclosure policy. The Operational Programmes co-financed by the ERDF are subject to an Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA). Some schemes in the Operational Programmes shall fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. All schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. The applicability of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal and during the allocation phase. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes concern the construction of new, or refurbishment of existing public buildings. The EIB will assess the Promoter's compliance with the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (2010/31/EU) at appraisal and during the allocation phase. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes concern the construction or upgrade of water and wastewater treatment infrastructure or the construction or upgrade of water distribution infrastructure. The Bank will assess the Promoter's compliance with the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC at appraisal and during the allocation phase.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, mainly Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
20/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EU FUNDS VALENCIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EU FUNDS VALENCIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
119229662
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190219
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Energie
Wasser, Abwasser
Müllbeseitigung
Industrie
Dienstleistungen
Bildung
Verkehr
Durchleitungsdarlehen
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EU FUNDS VALENCIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
Andere Links
Übersicht
EU FUNDS VALENCIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
Datenblätter
EU FUNDS VALENCIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen