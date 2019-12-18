ALTUM ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE CA

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and help mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. The Bank has assessed the capacity and procedures of the Financial Intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations of the individual schemes as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The specific project pipelines proposed by the Financial Intermediary will be assessed by the EIB; if the final beneficiaries are private companies not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, the projects will be considered as not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if some of the underlying projects are after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the Financial Intermediary to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.