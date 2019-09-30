GRIMALDI FLEET ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT

The project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The Promoter and the shipyards possess all valid IMO, ILO and EU environmental and social certification for the operation and service/maintenance of general cargo vessels. The vessel works will be classed according to EU or IACS classification society that establishes and maintains technical standards for the operation and service/maintenance of all vessels types involved in the project. The society will also validate that shipyard works are according to these standards and carry out regular surveys in service to ensure compliance with the standards. The project is expected to contribute to the reduction of air emissions and have a positive impact for the Promoter's fleet.