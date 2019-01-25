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UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
80.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Albanien : 80.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 80.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
2/12/2021 : 80.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 November 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 02/12/2021
20190125
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION
UJESJELLES KANALIZIME TIRANE SHA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 80 million
EUR 144 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

Structural improvements of the water distribution system in the Municipality of Tirana, through the construction of the Guri I Bardhe transmission line and the Tirana high pressure water supply ring to achieve a continuous and high-quality potable water supply.

The project will contribute to environmental protection and natural resource efficiency by providing a continuous and safe water supply to Albania's capital city and reducing energy consumption. The project is expected to result in an improved quality of life, public health and reduced energy costs, thus helping the city become more resilient and adapted to climate change. The project will contribute to an improved environment and will promote economic growth and local employment during the construction phase.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will contribute to ensuring compliance with the Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC) and to support environmental sustainability by improving water supply services, reducing potential pollution of drinking water resources and level of non-revenue water and ensure good health of the population in the beneficiary areas. The Bank will assess the compliance of the project with EU environmental legislation, policy and EIB environmental and social standards. Any potential negative externalities, as well as environmental and social regulation issues, will be assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Weitere Unterlagen
29/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Dec 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123958873
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190125
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Albanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION
Andere Links
Übersicht
UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION
Datenblätter
UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION

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