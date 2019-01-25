UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Structural improvements of the water distribution system in the Municipality of Tirana, through the construction of the Guri I Bardhe transmission line and the Tirana high pressure water supply ring to achieve a continuous and high-quality potable water supply.
The project will contribute to environmental protection and natural resource efficiency by providing a continuous and safe water supply to Albania's capital city and reducing energy consumption. The project is expected to result in an improved quality of life, public health and reduced energy costs, thus helping the city become more resilient and adapted to climate change. The project will contribute to an improved environment and will promote economic growth and local employment during the construction phase.
The project will contribute to ensuring compliance with the Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC) and to support environmental sustainability by improving water supply services, reducing potential pollution of drinking water resources and level of non-revenue water and ensure good health of the population in the beneficiary areas. The Bank will assess the compliance of the project with EU environmental legislation, policy and EIB environmental and social standards. Any potential negative externalities, as well as environmental and social regulation issues, will be assessed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Haftungsausschluss
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