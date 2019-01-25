UKT WATER DISTRIBUTION

The project will contribute to ensuring compliance with the Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC) and to support environmental sustainability by improving water supply services, reducing potential pollution of drinking water resources and level of non-revenue water and ensure good health of the population in the beneficiary areas. The Bank will assess the compliance of the project with EU environmental legislation, policy and EIB environmental and social standards. Any potential negative externalities, as well as environmental and social regulation issues, will be assessed during the appraisal.