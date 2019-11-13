HAMBURGER HOCHBAHN E-MOBILITY PROGRAMME

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
The current project is presented under the Clean Urban Transport Programme Loan Germany (2019-0204). It consists of: (i) the renewal of Hamburg's urban public bus transport fleet within the period 2019-2023 (replacement of 100 standard diesel buses with 100 standard electric buses); and (ii) the construction of associated infrastructure needs, including the remodelling of depots to adapt them to electro-mobility and the installation of software and IT-hardware equipment for e-bus depots and carports.
Support the deployment of electric bus technology in the City of Hamburg.
The manufacturing of rolling stock (buses), software and IT systems for bus operation and charging stations do not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Therefore, no environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be required. The buses being replaced will either be scrapped or dismantled if they have reached the end of their life, or sold or given up in the second-hand market. In the first case (scrapping/dismantling), in the absence of an end of life regulatory framework for buses, the Bank will require the promoter to inform the Bank how the buses being replaced will be disposed of. In the second case (selling second-hand), a positive environmental impact is expected, since the buses will replace even older assets in the second-hand market. This substitution typically reduces the level of particulates and pollutants emitted by the buses, which in many cities is regarded as a major benefit due to the very poor air quality they experience. Normal practice is for older vehicles that are still in use in the city to be firstly moved to less busy lines and then to be progressively retired from service and used for spare parts. Overall, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact. The renewal and improvement of public transport including the deployment of electric technology will contribute to reduced pollution and noise, as well as to low-carbon transport and will allow an increase in energy efficiency. In addition, the investments will have the capacity to improve the quality of public transport services in Hamburg, thus helping to reduce reliance on private cars and maintain or increase public transport share.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the proejct have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/25/EU (repealing 2004/17/EC) and/or 2014/24/EU (repealing 2004/18/EC as well as Directive 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.