UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II

Some of these sub-projects might be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the National EIA Law, which transposes the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC and ensures compliance with Ukraine's international obligations under the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union. The environmental process followed for the individual sub-project and compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards will be assessed during individual sub-project allocation appraisals. Overall, the sub-projects should help the public transport systems gain or at least maintain model share and thereby promote sustainable urban transport outcomes.