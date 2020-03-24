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UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ukraine : 200.000.000 €
Verkehr : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
9/12/2020 : 100.000.000 €
9/12/2020 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
29/10/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ukraine: EIB investiert 640 Millionen Euro in krisenfeste Infrastruktur, öffentliche Verkehrsmittel und Straßen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ukraine: Lwiw kauft mit EIB-Unterstützung zehn neue Straßenbahnen

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 März 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 09/12/2020
20190001
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II
UKRAINE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Framework loan for the financing of urban public transport investments in midsize and large municipalities in Ukraine. The project will support electric urban public transport schemes that aim at purchasing new rolling stock (trolleybuses, trams, metro coaches and electric buses) or rehabilitating the existing urban public transport infrastructure or extending it with new elements.

The schemes to be financed under the operation will improve the frequency and sustainability of public transport in medium and large Ukrainian cities and will have a positive effect on the economy of those cities. Moreover, they are expected to generate savings in user time, vehicle operating costs, road accident costs, local air/noise emissions, as well as a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions as a result of the expected shift of passengers from road to electric transport modes.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Some of these sub-projects might be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the National EIA Law, which transposes the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC and ensures compliance with Ukraine's international obligations under the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union. The environmental process followed for the individual sub-project and compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards will be assessed during individual sub-project allocation appraisals. Overall, the sub-projects should help the public transport systems gain or at least maintain model share and thereby promote sustainable urban transport outcomes.

The Promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement, as well as the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Weitere Unterlagen
29/10/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ukraine: EIB investiert 640 Millionen Euro in krisenfeste Infrastruktur, öffentliche Verkehrsmittel und Straßen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ukraine: Lwiw kauft mit EIB-Unterstützung zehn neue Straßenbahnen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Oct 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
132026647
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190001
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Ukraine
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
29/10/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II
Andere Links
Übersicht
UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II
Datenblätter
UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ukraine: EIB investiert 640 Millionen Euro in krisenfeste Infrastruktur, öffentliche Verkehrsmittel und Straßen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ukraine: Lwiw kauft mit EIB-Unterstützung zehn neue Straßenbahnen

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ukraine: EIB investiert 640 Millionen Euro in krisenfeste Infrastruktur, öffentliche Verkehrsmittel und Straßen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ukraine: Lwiw kauft mit EIB-Unterstützung zehn neue Straßenbahnen
Andere Links
Related public register
29/10/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL II

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

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