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SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 200.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/10/2020 : 200.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: SWSG schließt Finanzierungsvertrag mit EIB

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 Mai 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/10/2020
20180897
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART
STUTTGARTER WOHNUNGS- UND STAEDTEBAUGESELLSCHAFT MBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 504 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of an investment loan to finance high energy efficient social and affordable housing new constructions and retrofitting in the city of Stuttgart.

The investment loan concerns the financing of an investment programme of comprehensive retrofitting and new construction of rented social and affordable housing. The promoter is a large housing provider in the city. Housing demand and need for households with low income is very robust. The project will contribute to alleviating the shortages in the city's social and affordable housing supply. Stuttgart with a population of 628 000 is the Capital of the federal state of Baden-Wurttemberg (population 11.02 million) in the south-west of Germany. According to the city's long-term housing plan, between 2012 and 2030 an additional population of more than 6% is forecast. The new housing is expected to achieve an energy efficiency performance above legal building standards (near zero energy/KfW 55 standard), to be supported partly by KfW funding.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during the appraisal: the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter is subject to public procurement. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
05/11/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: SWSG schließt Finanzierungsvertrag mit EIB

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Nov 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
92355172
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180897
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART
Andere Links
Übersicht
SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART
Datenblätter
SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: SWSG schließt Finanzierungsvertrag mit EIB

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: SWSG schließt Finanzierungsvertrag mit EIB
Andere Links
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART

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