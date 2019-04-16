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VOLAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
124.350.291,73 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ungarn : 124.350.291,73 €
Verkehr : 124.350.291,73 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
18/12/2019 : 47.465.006,16 €
16/12/2022 : 76.885.285,57 €
Andere Links
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VOLAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Related EFSI register
19/07/2019 - VOLAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ungarn: Investitionsoffensive - EIB vergibt 47 Millionen Euro an Volán für sichere, komfortable und umweltfreundliche Busse

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 April 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/12/2019
20180886
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
VOLAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
VOLAN BUSZPARK KFT
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
HUF 47000 million (EUR 146 million)
HUF 257332 million (EUR 799 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project, structured as a framework loan, comprises the gradual purchase and putting into operation of around 3 200 new regional and urban public transport buses (different types), to eventually substitute the current old bus fleet of seven regional public transport operators.

The project will improve the quality of service of the bus network while contributing to the sustainability of public transportation and climate change mitigation. These aims are in line with the EIB's transport lending policy and EU and EIB objectives on climate action.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The purchase of new buses falls outside the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Although outside the present scope of the project, for any ancillary infrastructure or rapid charging stations, as well as other associated investments necessary for operation of the project, compliance with the requirements of the EIA Directive will be required. The project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment (decrease in air pollution emissions) due to better fuel technology of the new buses; it is also going to improve energy efficiency due to the technologically advanced engines. The measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old buses will be further checked at appraisal, as well as all the other environmental aspects.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU (repealing 2004/17/EC)) as well as Directive 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
19/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VOLAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
19/07/2019 - VOLAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ungarn: Investitionsoffensive - EIB vergibt 47 Millionen Euro an Volán für sichere, komfortable und umweltfreundliche Busse

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VOLAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Jun 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
91752294
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180886
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Ungarn
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - VOLAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Jul 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94277109
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180886
Letzte Aktualisierung
19 Jul 2019
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Länder
Ungarn
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VOLAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Related EFSI register
19/07/2019 - VOLAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Andere Links
Übersicht
VOLAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Datenblätter
VOLAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ungarn: Investitionsoffensive - EIB vergibt 47 Millionen Euro an Volán für sichere, komfortable und umweltfreundliche Busse

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ungarn: Investitionsoffensive - EIB vergibt 47 Millionen Euro an Volán für sichere, komfortable und umweltfreundliche Busse
Andere Links
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VOLAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Related EFSI register
19/07/2019 - VOLAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

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