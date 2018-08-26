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SPINDIAG (COVID-19) (IDFF)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
15.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 15.000.000 €
Industrie : 15.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
12/10/2022 : 15.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
04/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SPINDIAG (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - SPINDIAG (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB fördert innovatives PCR-Testsystem von Spindiag mit 15 Millionen Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
21 September 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/10/2022
20180826
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SPINDIAG (COVID-19) (IDFF)
SPINDIAG GMBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 15 million
EUR 33 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The aim of the project is to improve the company's new COVID-19 PCR-based rapid test and to develop rapid tests against other infectious diseases, such as the ones caused by respiratory or antibiotic-resistant pathogens.

EIB financing will support and accelerate the research, development and innovation (RDI) efforts conducted by the Promoter to improve a new PCR-based diagnostic device and kit for rapid COVID-19 testing, as well as to develop fast, simple and reliable tests for other infectious diseases, targeting multiple pathogens, including the ones responsible for antimicrobial resistance.

Additionality and Impact

The project finances an innovative medical devices company, which aims at further developing and marketing an innovative point-of-care testing device to the molecular diagnosis field especially in areas of high European interest, e.g., infectious diseases and Anti-Microbial Resistance.

It is in line with the objectives of the Horizon Europe programme.


By creating knowledge externalities, the project will provide significant socio-economic benefits, strengthen German and European's leading position in medical technologies and it will also help to retain skilled staff engaged in the Company's R&D activities.


EIB financing is complementary to the current investors and would crowd-in other capital.


The EIB expertise is relevant in this quasi-equity transaction, as it involves a highly customised structuring component, as well as monitoring throughout the project timeline.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project concerns investments in research and development activities carried out by the Promoter in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal by the EIB regarding the compliance of the project with the relevant European legislation.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to the EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable), then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
04/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SPINDIAG (COVID-19) (IDFF)
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - SPINDIAG (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB fördert innovatives PCR-Testsystem von Spindiag mit 15 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SPINDIAG (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Oct 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
131132456
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180826
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - SPINDIAG (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
249414838
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20180826
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SPINDIAG (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - SPINDIAG (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Andere Links
Übersicht
SPINDIAG (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Datenblätter
SPINDIAG (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB fördert innovatives PCR-Testsystem von Spindiag mit 15 Millionen Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB fördert innovatives PCR-Testsystem von Spindiag mit 15 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
04/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SPINDIAG (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - SPINDIAG (COVID-19) (IDFF)

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