SPINDIAG (COVID-19) (IDFF)

The project finances an innovative medical devices company, which aims at further developing and marketing an innovative point-of-care testing device to the molecular diagnosis field especially in areas of high European interest, e.g., infectious diseases and Anti-Microbial Resistance.

It is in line with the objectives of the Horizon Europe programme.





By creating knowledge externalities, the project will provide significant socio-economic benefits, strengthen German and European's leading position in medical technologies and it will also help to retain skilled staff engaged in the Company's R&D activities.





EIB financing is complementary to the current investors and would crowd-in other capital.





The EIB expertise is relevant in this quasi-equity transaction, as it involves a highly customised structuring component, as well as monitoring throughout the project timeline.