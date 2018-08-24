ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY

The project does not fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU and no EIA is required in accordance with the requirements of the Directive. The project will be implemented on an existing site with another tokamak device already in operation. Therefore, the licensing process will be an upgrade of this already licensed site with suitable features. The process, including the assessment of potential environmental impacts and the environmental authorisation will be finalised later in the project implementation cycle. The Bank will further appraise the project and will confirm that the operation is in line with EU policy and legislation in the field of environment. The construction and operation of the project are not expected to have any significant impact on Natura 2000 or any other protected areas.