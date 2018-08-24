ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY

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- Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen
The project consists of the design and construction of the Divertor Tokamak Test facility ("DTT"), a research infrastructure that is aimed at contributing to the realisation of fusion energy. This project includes the design and construction of a tokamak, which is a doughnut-shape device, where a set of magnetic fields confine the hydrogen isotopes mix, brought at 150 million degrees in the form of plasma, keeping it away from the wall of the plasma chamber. The divertor is the region of the tokamak, where the magnetic field lines are diverted in order to realise a 'channel' where plasma thermal power is conveyed and exhausted. This project will be realised in Frascati, (Lazio Region, central Italy) at an existing site of the Promoter.
The DTT will test the physics and technology of various alternative divertor concepts under plasma conditions that can be confidently extrapolated to Demonstration Fusion Power Plant ("DEMO"), hence bridging the gap between today's proof-of-principle experiments and DEMO. This project is a key milestone of the European Fusion Roadmap and it is planned to be developed in Italy over the 2018-2025 period.
The project does not fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU and no EIA is required in accordance with the requirements of the Directive. The project will be implemented on an existing site with another tokamak device already in operation. Therefore, the licensing process will be an upgrade of this already licensed site with suitable features. The process, including the assessment of potential environmental impacts and the environmental authorisation will be finalised later in the project implementation cycle. The Bank will further appraise the project and will confirm that the operation is in line with EU policy and legislation in the field of environment. The construction and operation of the project are not expected to have any significant impact on Natura 2000 or any other protected areas.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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