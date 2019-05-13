Czech Agriculture - Water Management

The project will finance water management investments in the Czech Republic promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture. It will contribute towards Climate Action, notably "adaptation", by increasing the resilience against the effects of more extreme weather patterns and "mitigation", by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from untreated sewage disposal.

The project has three main components: - Water supply and wastewater collection: this component aims to increase the availability of drinking water supply, waste water collection and treatment in particular in municipalities with less than 1000 population equivalent, with an emphasis on the most deprived regions and provinces. It will also achieve compliance with relevant EU directives (Urban Wastewater directive EC 91/271/EEC, Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC and Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC); - Flood protection: this component aims to deliver flood protection measures in areas with significant flood risks, as identified under the Flood Directive 2007/60/EC. It is the continuation of the previous Stage III Flood Prevention Programme; - Stormwater management: this component aims to reduce the risk of flash floods by providing additional stormwater storage capacity within provincial municipalities by rehabilitation of existing municipal reservoirs as well as construction of new ones.