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CZECH AGRICULTURE - WATER MANAGEMENT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
299.748.960 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Czechia : 299.748.960 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 299.748.960 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
18/06/2020 : 299.748.960 €
Andere Links
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CZECH AGRICULTURE - WATER MANAGEMENT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
13 Mai 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/06/2020
20180769
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CZECH AGRICULTURE - WATER MANAGEMENT
THE MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE - CZECH REPUBLIC
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
CZK 8000 million (EUR 314 million)
CZK 16000 million (EUR 628 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance water management investments in the Czech Republic promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture. It will contribute towards Climate Action, notably "adaptation", by increasing the resilience against the effects of more extreme weather patterns and "mitigation", by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from untreated sewage disposal.

The project has three main components: - Water supply and wastewater collection: this component aims to increase the availability of drinking water supply, waste water collection and treatment in particular in municipalities with less than 1000 population equivalent, with an emphasis on the most deprived regions and provinces. It will also achieve compliance with relevant EU directives (Urban Wastewater directive EC 91/271/EEC, Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC and Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC); - Flood protection: this component aims to deliver flood protection measures in areas with significant flood risks, as identified under the Flood Directive 2007/60/EC. It is the continuation of the previous Stage III Flood Prevention Programme; - Stormwater management: this component aims to reduce the risk of flash floods by providing additional stormwater storage capacity within provincial municipalities by rehabilitation of existing municipal reservoirs as well as construction of new ones.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EC) and the Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be respected and the Bank will publish the full text of the relevant EIAs on its website. The EIB will assess the promoters' capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations. The level of climate action (adaptation and mitigation) measures, where relevant, will be assessed during the appraisal, in particular environmental remediation actions, including measures adopted to address floods.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
12/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CZECH AGRICULTURE - WATER MANAGEMENT

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CZECH AGRICULTURE - WATER MANAGEMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
92798458
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180769
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Tschechien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CZECH AGRICULTURE - WATER MANAGEMENT
Andere Links
Übersicht
CZECH AGRICULTURE - WATER MANAGEMENT
Datenblätter
CZECH AGRICULTURE - WATER MANAGEMENT

Photogallery

Czech Republic: EIB supports Ministry of Agriculture’s plans to cope better with water management challenges
Czech Agriculture - Water Management
©EIB

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