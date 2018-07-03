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ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
27.434.842,25 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Guinea : 27.434.842,25 €
Energie : 27.434.842,25 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/09/2019 : 27.434.842,25 €
Andere Links
Related public register
01/02/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Guinea: EIB unterstützt Telekommunikationsvorhaben mit 30 Millionen US-Dollar
Story zum Projekt
Afrika: Mit digitaler Technik gegen Covid-19

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 Dezember 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/09/2019
20180703
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
IPT POWERTECH GUINEA SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 30 million (EUR 27 million)
USD 47 million (EUR 42 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance a new energy efficient infrastructure (electrical and photovoltaic (PV) supply, batteries) for the existing and new cellular towers across Guinea, in order to improve the energy efficiency and reliability of power supply, as well as increasing renewable energy consumption.

The promoter, an Energy Service Company (ESCO) based in Guinea, will take over the maintenance of the supporting infrastructure including but not limited to existing air-conditioning units, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and back-up diesel group. The purpose of the project is to upgrade the facilities by supplying part or all of the power with solar panels, increasing storage capacity and installing free-cooling equipment. It will decrease the electricity consumption and significantly reduce both the diesel consumption and the associated maintenance costs. This project will therefore bring global and local environmental benefits

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The promoter will be required to implement and operate the relevant investments in conformity with national law and the EIB environmental and social standards, as set out in Vol I of the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook. This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by converting energy supply infrastructure of telecom towers to more efficient and less carbon intensive alternatives. The individual installations to be financed are likely to be very small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. The cumulated impact could instead generate important environmental benefits. An environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending 2011/92/EU, will not be required.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union if required.

Weitere Unterlagen
01/02/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Guinea: EIB unterstützt Telekommunikationsvorhaben mit 30 Millionen US-Dollar

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Feb 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
91808472
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180703
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Guinea
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
164852917
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20180703
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Guinea
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
01/02/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Andere Links
Übersicht
ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Datenblätter
ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Guinea: EIB unterstützt Telekommunikationsvorhaben mit 30 Millionen US-Dollar
Story zum Projekt
Afrika: Mit digitaler Technik gegen Covid-19

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Guinea: EIB unterstützt Telekommunikationsvorhaben mit 30 Millionen US-Dollar
Story zum Projekt
Afrika: Mit digitaler Technik gegen Covid-19
Andere Links
Related public register
01/02/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
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