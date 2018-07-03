ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM GUINEA

Übersicht
The project will finance a new energy efficient infrastructure (electrical and photovoltaic (PV) supply, batteries) for the existing and new cellular towers across Guinea, in order to improve the energy efficiency and reliability of power supply, as well as increasing renewable energy consumption.
The promoter, an Energy Service Company (ESCO) based in Guinea, will take over the maintenance of the supporting infrastructure including but not limited to existing air-conditioning units, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and back-up diesel group. The purpose of the project is to upgrade the facilities by supplying part or all of the power with solar panels, increasing storage capacity and installing free-cooling equipment. It will decrease the electricity consumption and significantly reduce both the diesel consumption and the associated maintenance costs. This project will therefore bring global and local environmental benefits
The promoter will be required to implement and operate the relevant investments in conformity with national law and the EIB environmental and social standards, as set out in Vol I of the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook. This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by converting energy supply infrastructure of telecom towers to more efficient and less carbon intensive alternatives. The individual installations to be financed are likely to be very small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. The cumulated impact could instead generate important environmental benefits. An environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending 2011/92/EU, will not be required.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union if required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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