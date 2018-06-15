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CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
45.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Jordanien : 45.000.000 €
Energie : 45.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/10/2019 : 45.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
19/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Jordanien: Bank der EU unterstützt kommunales Energieeffizienzprogramm

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 Mai 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/10/2019
20180615
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
CITIES AND VILLAGES DEVELOPMENT BANK
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 45 million
EUR 114 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project, structured as a framework loan, consists in the implementation of energy efficiency improvements targeting Jordanian municipal buildings and infrastructure throughout Jordan with 100 municipalities as targeted beneficiaries.

The project will notably include works for the refurbishment and energy efficiency upgrade of public buildings, the installation of solar panels on such buildings and public lighting investments (e.g. replacement of existing lamps by less energy consuming equivalents). The project aims at addressing several needs which became even more acute following the Syria crisis (which had a severe impact on the municipal services being provided in Jordan). There is increased pressure on the already insufficient services to meet demands from both host communities and refugee populations. The project will bring substantial benefits in terms of enhanced social infrastructure, regional development, and positive environmental impact, especially in municipalities remote from economic centers. The project will contribute to reducing the cost of electricity for municipalities by implementing renewable energy and energy efficiency sub-projects. It will allow municipalities to reallocate those energy savings to other urgent priorities under their responsibility (e.g. health, education). In that respect, the project is a high priority for the Jordanian government and is fully in line with the EU and EIB priorities and objectives in the country.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will bring substantial benefits in terms of enhanced social infrastructure, regional development, and positive environmental impact, by generating energy savings with energy efficiency and renewable energy investments throughout Jordan. It will contribute to the objective set by the current EU-Jordan Partnership Priorities and Compact to develop energy efficiency and renewable energy investments to attain reduction of energy use by 2020 by 20% and improve contribution of renewables in electricity general to 15%. The project is fully in line with EIB's objectives under the 2014-2020 External Lending Mandate (ELM), specifically the 2014-2020 ELM Climate Strategy which calls for the development of energy efficiency and renewal energy investments.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the Project will be undertaken in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. The operation is targeting the public sector and therefore the final beneficiaries are assessed as public companies for procurement purposes. In any case, the Bank will require the Intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with EIB Guide to Procurement.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Weitere Unterlagen
19/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Jordanien: Bank der EU unterstützt kommunales Energieeffizienzprogramm

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Jul 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
91288243
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180615
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Jordanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
19/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Übersicht
CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Datenblätter
CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Jordanien: Bank der EU unterstützt kommunales Energieeffizienzprogramm

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Jordanien: Bank der EU unterstützt kommunales Energieeffizienzprogramm
Andere Links
Related public register
19/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CVDB - MUNICIPAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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