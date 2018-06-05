Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
7.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Israel : 7.500.000 €
Industrie : 7.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
31/03/2021 : 7.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Israel: EIB fördert innovative Wärmespeichertechnologie von Brenmiller Energy mit 7,5 Millionen Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 April 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 31/03/2021
20180605
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)
BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 8 million
EUR 18 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the financing of a production plant for the commercial roll-out of innovative, cost-competitive large-scale, long-duration thermal energy storage units suitable for different market applications and segments.

The aim of the operation is to co-finance under the InnovFin Energy Demonstration Projects ("EDP") the design, construction and operation of a manufacturing plant to produce and commercialise innovative thermal storage systems across Europe, North America and Africa. The Company plans the rollout of efficient and flexible clean energy storage modules. Its final purpose is to allow the stabilisation of the renewable energy production by adding flexibility to existing plants, eliminating the need for polluting back up conventional plants and lowering electricity prices and emissions.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project research, development and innovation (RDI) activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, which are already authorised facilities that will not change their already-authorised scope due to the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will therefore not be needed for the RDI stage as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. It could, however, be that the implementation and expansion of both demonstration manufacturing plants may require an EIA at the locations of project implementation. The Bank's services will put as a condition precedent for the final disbursements that the provider has to inform the Bank whether an EIA is necessary or and if yes, require that a positive EIA is a condition precedent for such disbursements.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. However, the promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Weitere Unterlagen
14/11/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Israel: EIB fördert innovative Wärmespeichertechnologie von Brenmiller Energy mit 7,5 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Nov 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
92271668
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180605
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Israel
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)
Andere Links
Übersicht
NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)
Datenblätter
NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Israel: EIB fördert innovative Wärmespeichertechnologie von Brenmiller Energy mit 7,5 Millionen Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Israel: EIB fördert innovative Wärmespeichertechnologie von Brenmiller Energy mit 7,5 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen