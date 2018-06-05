NEW THERMAL STORAGE MANUFACTURING PLANT (EDP)

The project research, development and innovation (RDI) activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, which are already authorised facilities that will not change their already-authorised scope due to the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will therefore not be needed for the RDI stage as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. It could, however, be that the implementation and expansion of both demonstration manufacturing plants may require an EIA at the locations of project implementation. The Bank's services will put as a condition precedent for the final disbursements that the provider has to inform the Bank whether an EIA is necessary or and if yes, require that a positive EIA is a condition precedent for such disbursements.