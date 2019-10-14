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SELECTIVE EUROPEAN TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT FUND

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
40.000.000 €
Sektor(en)
Verkehr : 40.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
31/03/2021 : 20.000.000 €
31/03/2021 : 20.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SELECTIVE EUROPEAN TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT FUND
Related EFSI register
17/03/2020 - SELECTIVE EUROPEAN TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT FUND

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 Oktober 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 31/03/2021
20180592
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SELECTIVE EUROPEAN TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT FUND
ADVISORS AND PARTNERS GP SARL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
EUR 160 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists in an innovative infrastructure equity fund targeting exclusively the acquisition of freight railcars and river barges to be leased predominantly in Europe.

The fund will acquire small to medium-sized railcars or river barges assets to be leased to private and public companies in EU. The project will support decarbonization of the EU economic flows by developing the cleanest way of transportation and contribute to the renewal of the European freight railcars and river barges fleet.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The manufacturing of wagons and barges will take place at the manufacturer's plants and does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive; therefore no EIA is required. The provision of improved rail and river barges freight services is expected to attract freight transport away from the roads. This would be environmentally beneficial as it reduces energy consumption, road congestion, noise and pollution and increases transport safety. Compliance with EU environmental regulations is to be assessed during appraisal, together with the application of correct environmental policies and procedures for the scrapping of old vehicles. If any of the fund's underlying infrastructure investments (associated facilities) falls under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Fund and/or its co-investors companies will be required to perform for these specific infrastructure investments a full environmental impact assessment or a screening by the national competent authority on the basis of Annex III to determine the need for further assessment. The Fund will be required to develop an environmental and social policy and establish the appropriate management systems so as to comply with the EIB's environmental and social requirements. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund and its co-investors will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law, EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the promoter would be required to ensure that contracts for the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Weitere Unterlagen
06/02/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SELECTIVE EUROPEAN TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT FUND
17/03/2020 - SELECTIVE EUROPEAN TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT FUND

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SELECTIVE EUROPEAN TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT FUND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Feb 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95817348
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180592
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - SELECTIVE EUROPEAN TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT FUND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Mar 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
126985709
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180592
Letzte Aktualisierung
17 Mar 2020
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Länder
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SELECTIVE EUROPEAN TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT FUND
Related EFSI register
17/03/2020 - SELECTIVE EUROPEAN TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT FUND
Andere Links
Übersicht
SELECTIVE EUROPEAN TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT FUND
Datenblätter
SELECTIVE EUROPEAN TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT FUND

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