KYMSOTE HOSPITALS

The project concerns the rehabilitation and extension of the Kymenlaakso Central Hospital in Kotka, as well as the construction of a new community hospital in Kouvola. These are to be designed and equipped with a strong emphasis on the integration between primary and specialised care as well as social services.

The benefits are expected to arise from the project's contribution to the overall health strategy of the region through appropriately configured infrastructure and organisation of care. The investment will in fact allow for the reorganisation of service delivery and the introduction of up-to-date technologies to improve efficiency and effectiveness in order to respond to the evolving demographic and epidemiological needs of an aging population. The soundness and quality of the underlying project, including its financial affordability and wider impacts on the community, will be examined and confirmed during appraisal.