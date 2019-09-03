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KYMSOTE HOSPITALS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
120.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Finnland : 120.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 120.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/12/2019 : 120.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KYMSOTE HOSPITALS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 September 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 13/12/2019
20180494
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
KYMSOTE HOSPITALS
KYMENLAAKSON SOSIAALI- JA TERVEYSPALVELUJEN KUNTAYHTYMAE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 120 million
EUR 240 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the rehabilitation and extension of the Kymenlaakso Central Hospital in Kotka, as well as the construction of a new community hospital in Kouvola. These are to be designed and equipped with a strong emphasis on the integration between primary and specialised care as well as social services.

The benefits are expected to arise from the project's contribution to the overall health strategy of the region through appropriately configured infrastructure and organisation of care. The investment will in fact allow for the reorganisation of service delivery and the introduction of up-to-date technologies to improve efficiency and effectiveness in order to respond to the evolving demographic and epidemiological needs of an aging population. The soundness and quality of the underlying project, including its financial affordability and wider impacts on the community, will be examined and confirmed during appraisal.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. It is expected that the project will bear wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
18/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KYMSOTE HOSPITALS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KYMSOTE HOSPITALS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Dec 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
90300005
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180494
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KYMSOTE HOSPITALS
Andere Links
Übersicht
KYMSOTE HOSPITALS
Datenblätter
KYMSOTE HOSPITALS

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