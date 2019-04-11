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TB CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
123.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 123.500.000 €
Verkehr : 123.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
9/02/2021 : 50.000.000 €
27/05/2019 : 73.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
15/05/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TB CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Klimaschutz: EIB finanziert neue, umweltfreundlichere Stadtbusse für Barcelona
Übergeordnetes Projekt
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 April 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/05/2019
20180474
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TB CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
TRANSPORTS DE BARCELONA SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 124 million
EUR 147 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project is part of the Clean Urban Transport Programme Loan Spain (2018-0060) approved by the Board of Directors on July, 17th 2018, to support both public and private promoters operating under a public service contract responsible for transport of passengers in urban areas of Spanish municipalities. The project includes: (i) the renewal of Barcelona's urban public bus transport fleet within the period 2018-2021 (natural gas, hybrid diesel/electric and electricity) and (ii) the construction of associated infrastructure needs, namely on-board IT systems and electric charging stations.

The renewal and improvement of bus public transport - including the deployment of cleaner technology - will contribute to reduce pollution and promote low-carbon transport. In addition, the investments will have the capacity to improve the quality of public transport service, helping thus to reduce reliance on private cars and maintain or increase public transport share. The project falls under the Cleaner Transport Facility since it contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation, in line with the EIB's Transport Lending Policy and the EU's and EIB's objectives on Climate Action.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The manufacturing of rolling stock (buses), software and IT systems for bus operation and charging stations do not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Therefore, no EIA will be required. The Bank will request, for electric charging stations components, the technical report of the project. The Bank will request, after project completion, information from the Promoter on the disposal of the buses to be replaced.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the programme have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
15/05/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TB CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Klimaschutz: EIB finanziert neue, umweltfreundlichere Stadtbusse für Barcelona

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TB CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 May 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
85767436
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180474
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
15/05/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TB CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Andere Links
Übersicht
TB CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Datenblätter
TB CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Klimaschutz: EIB finanziert neue, umweltfreundlichere Stadtbusse für Barcelona
Übergeordnetes Projekt
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Klimaschutz: EIB finanziert neue, umweltfreundlichere Stadtbusse für Barcelona
Andere Links
Related public register
15/05/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TB CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Übergeordnetes Projekt
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Photogallery

J. Basora, EIB head of public sector operations in Spain and E. Cañas, TMB Chief Executive Officer
TB Clean Urban Transport Fleet Renewal
Fotograf: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
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