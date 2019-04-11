TB Clean Urban Transport Fleet Renewal

The project is part of the Clean Urban Transport Programme Loan Spain (2018-0060) approved by the Board of Directors on July, 17th 2018, to support both public and private promoters operating under a public service contract responsible for transport of passengers in urban areas of Spanish municipalities. The project includes: (i) the renewal of Barcelona's urban public bus transport fleet within the period 2018-2021 (natural gas, hybrid diesel/electric and electricity) and (ii) the construction of associated infrastructure needs, namely on-board IT systems and electric charging stations.

The renewal and improvement of bus public transport - including the deployment of cleaner technology - will contribute to reduce pollution and promote low-carbon transport. In addition, the investments will have the capacity to improve the quality of public transport service, helping thus to reduce reliance on private cars and maintain or increase public transport share. The project falls under the Cleaner Transport Facility since it contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation, in line with the EIB's Transport Lending Policy and the EU's and EIB's objectives on Climate Action.