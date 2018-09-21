VALENCIA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Übersicht
The project concerns: (i) the renewal of part of Valencia's urban public bus transport fleet, (ii) the construction of related infrastructure, such as onboard IT systems and vending machines, (iii) works in Sant Isidre Depot to improve the quality of services, namely in the workshop as well as the construction of a new vehicle compound/car park. The project falls within the Clean Urban Transport Programme Loan Spain (2018-0060) approved by the Board of Directors on July, 17th 2018, to support both public and private promoters operating under a public service contract responsible for transport of passengers in urban areas in Spanish municipalities.
The renewal and improvement of bus public transport including the deployment of cleaner technology will contribute to reduce pollution and promote low-carbon transport. In addition, the investments will have the capacity to improve the quality of public transport service, helping thus to reduce reliance on private cars and maintain or increase public transport share. The project therefore contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation, in line with the EIB's Transport Lending Policy and the EU's and EIB's objectives on Climate Action.
The manufacturing of rolling stock (buses), software and IT systems for bus operation and charging stations do not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Therefore, no EIA will be required for these components. The Bank will request, after project completion, information from the Promoter on the disposal of the buses to be replaced. The works in Sant Isidre Depot to improve the quality of the services (namely improvement works in the workshop and the construction of a new vehicle compound/car park) correspond to an adaptation of an existing depot. The adaptation of existing depots for the vehicles falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. This component has been screened out since the adaptations of Sant Isidre Depot will take place inside the existing facilities and no land acquisition is required.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the programme have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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