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VALENCIA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
39.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 39.000.000 €
Verkehr : 39.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
26/04/2019 : 39.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/05/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VALENCIA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VALENCIA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN
Übergeordnetes Projekt
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 April 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/04/2019
20180473
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
VALENCIA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
EMPRESA MUNICIPAL DE TRANSPORTES DE VALENCIA SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 39 million
EUR 80 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns: (i) the renewal of part of Valencia's urban public bus transport fleet, (ii) the construction of related infrastructure, such as onboard IT systems and vending machines, (iii) works in Sant Isidre Depot to improve the quality of services, namely in the workshop as well as the construction of a new vehicle compound/car park. The project falls within the Clean Urban Transport Programme Loan Spain (2018-0060) approved by the Board of Directors on July, 17th 2018, to support both public and private promoters operating under a public service contract responsible for transport of passengers in urban areas in Spanish municipalities.

The renewal and improvement of bus public transport including the deployment of cleaner technology will contribute to reduce pollution and promote low-carbon transport. In addition, the investments will have the capacity to improve the quality of public transport service, helping thus to reduce reliance on private cars and maintain or increase public transport share. The project therefore contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation, in line with the EIB's Transport Lending Policy and the EU's and EIB's objectives on Climate Action.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The manufacturing of rolling stock (buses), software and IT systems for bus operation and charging stations do not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Therefore, no EIA will be required for these components. The Bank will request, after project completion, information from the Promoter on the disposal of the buses to be replaced. The works in Sant Isidre Depot to improve the quality of the services (namely improvement works in the workshop and the construction of a new vehicle compound/car park) correspond to an adaptation of an existing depot. The adaptation of existing depots for the vehicles falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. This component has been screened out since the adaptations of Sant Isidre Depot will take place inside the existing facilities and no land acquisition is required.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the programme have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
11/05/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VALENCIA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VALENCIA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
21/09/2018 - CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VALENCIA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 May 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
85766608
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180473
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VALENCIA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
190577243
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20180473
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Sep 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86559327
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180060
Letzte Aktualisierung
21 Sep 2018
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/05/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VALENCIA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VALENCIA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN
Andere Links
Übersicht
VALENCIA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Datenblätter
VALENCIA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Übergeordnetes Projekt
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

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