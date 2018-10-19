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GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
91.539.038,97 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 91.539.038,97 €
Stadtentwicklung : 36.276.921,14 €
Verkehr : 55.262.117,83 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
8/11/2022 : 3.641.820,72 €
8/11/2022 : 5.547.734,46 €
31/07/2020 : 14.087.380,51 €
3/12/2018 : 18.547.719,91 €
31/07/2020 : 21.459.882,96 €
3/12/2018 : 28.254.500,41 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 Oktober 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 03/12/2018
20180450
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
CITY OF GORZOW WIELKOPOLSKI
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 400 million (EUR 92 million)
PLN 923 million (EUR 213 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project is a Structural Programme Loan (SPL) to support the Polish city of Gorzów Wielkopolski's Development Strategy alongside the European structural and investment funds' (ESIF) grant funding. The potential list of SPL allocations includes municipal schemes in urban transport (primarily tram line upgrades with smaller investments in cycle links and urban roads) with some investments in social facilities, education, culture, sports and other public infrastructure schemes. The final beneficiaries will be municipal authorities, public transport and road users, and residents. The project will support eligible investment schemes in the City of Gorzow Wielkopolski in the 2017-2022 period. It will focus on urban development and infrastructure modernisation.

The objective of the project is to improve the asset base of the city and enabling it to provide better public services, which can lead to improved competitiveness and have a positive impact on the human capital in the city. The investments will ultimately contribute to achieving the long-term development strategy of the city.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Poland, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic environmental assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC accordingly) where appropriate. If applicable, compliance with the other EU Directives and the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU.

Weitere Unterlagen
18/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Dec 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
87633138
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180450
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Andere Links
Übersicht
GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Datenblätter
GORZOW WLKP URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

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