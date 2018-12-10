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HIGH EFFICIENCY FUEL CELL STACKS (EDP)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
12.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Finnland : 5.400.000 €
Estland : 6.600.000 €
Industrie : 12.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/12/2018 : 5.400.000 €
19/12/2018 : 6.600.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HIGH EFFICIENCY FUEL CELL STACKS (EDP)
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HIGH EFFICIENCY FUEL CELL STACKS (EDP)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Estland: #InnovFin: EU-Darlehen über zwölf Millionen Euro für estnisches Cleantech-Unternehmen Elcogen

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 Dezember 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/12/2018
20180446
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HIGH EFFICIENCY FUEL CELL STACKS (EDP)
AS ELCOGEN
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 12 million
EUR 33 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The promoter is a company based in Estonia that developed new generation lower operating temperature technology for solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) and stacks, which achieve higher electrical efficiency and longer stack lifetime, thus lowering costs. The proposed operation would finance further research and development (R&D) and scaling up of manufacturing.

The project aims at bringing the technology from pilot scale to a demonstration manufacturing line, which can be suited to a commercial-scale SOFC technology manufacturing plant. It will also allow potential customers to evaluate, test and qualify the technology for the final market launch. The project will finance further research, development and innovation (RDI) and product development along with manufacturing capacity scale-up for both the cell production and stacks assembly lines.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, which are already authorised facilities that will not change their already authorised scope due to the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will therefore not be needed for the RDI stage as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. It could, however, be that the implementation and expansion of both demonstration manufacturing plants may require an EIA at the locations of project implementation. The Bank's Services will put as a condition precedent for second and third disbursements that the provider has to inform the Bank whether an EIA is necessary and, if yes, require that a positive EIA is a condition precedent for such disbursements.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is, after all, subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
21/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HIGH EFFICIENCY FUEL CELL STACKS (EDP)
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HIGH EFFICIENCY FUEL CELL STACKS (EDP)
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Estland: #InnovFin: EU-Darlehen über zwölf Millionen Euro für estnisches Cleantech-Unternehmen Elcogen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HIGH EFFICIENCY FUEL CELL STACKS (EDP)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
88876605
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180446
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Estland
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HIGH EFFICIENCY FUEL CELL STACKS (EDP)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
185887619
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20180446
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Estland
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HIGH EFFICIENCY FUEL CELL STACKS (EDP)
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HIGH EFFICIENCY FUEL CELL STACKS (EDP)
Andere Links
Übersicht
HIGH EFFICIENCY FUEL CELL STACKS (EDP)
Datenblätter
HIGH EFFICIENCY FUEL CELL STACKS (EDP)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Estland: #InnovFin: EU-Darlehen über zwölf Millionen Euro für estnisches Cleantech-Unternehmen Elcogen

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Estland: #InnovFin: EU-Darlehen über zwölf Millionen Euro für estnisches Cleantech-Unternehmen Elcogen
Andere Links
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HIGH EFFICIENCY FUEL CELL STACKS (EDP)
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HIGH EFFICIENCY FUEL CELL STACKS (EDP)

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