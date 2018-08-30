RESEAU CANOPEE LOGEMENT SOCIAL

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
The project consists of the construction of more than 1200 new social and affordable housing units as well as the rehabilitation of about 4300 existing units carried by four social housing operators that have joined to create the Réseau Canopée in France.
The new constructions will increase and diversify the supply available in view of matching the demand of the evolving profile of tenants. The rehabilitation project comprises energy efficiency works aiming at reducing CO2 emissions of an aging stock and fighting energy poverty.
The construction of new housing units will target an energy efficiency performance compatible with the near zero energy buildings (NZEB) level objectives in France (RT2012). The new NZEB buildings will be constructed as per the requirements of the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU [Article 9(1)]. The rehabilitation of existing units will consist mainly in a deep energy efficiency rehabilitation works, as the social housing stock available in the area covered by the Canopee platform, ranks amongst the oldest of France (42 years old in average) and has a higher rate of energy inefficiency. The aim of this operation is to generate environmental benefits and help reduce the risks associated with the climate change. The sub-projects to be financed are likely to be small and should have a very limited negative impact on the environment, especially as they will have to meet the Bank's urban plan (i.e. fight against urban sprawl, density, diversity, etc.). The cumulative impact of the sub-projects could instead generate significant environmental benefits.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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