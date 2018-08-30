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RESEAU CANOPEE LOGEMENT SOCIAL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
107.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 107.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 107.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/01/2019 : 16.200.000 €
20/03/2019 : 26.000.000 €
20/12/2018 : 32.200.000 €
21/12/2018 : 32.600.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RESEAU CANOPEE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Related EFSI register
14/12/2018 - RESEAU CANOPEE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Juncker-Plan - EIB vergibt Rekordsumme von 107 Millionen Euro an die vier öffentlichen Wohnungsbaugesellschaften des Réseau Canopée
Story zum Projekt
Feuerkraft für Investitionen

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 August 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/12/2018
20180398
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
RESEAU CANOPEE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
OISE HABITAT-OFFICE PUBLIC DE L'HABITAT DES COMMUNES DE L'OISE,REIMS HABITAT CHAMPAGNE-ARDENNE OFFICE PUBLIC DE L'HABITAT,OFFICE PUBLIC DE L'HABITAT DE L'AISNE,OFFICE PUBLIC DE L'HABITAT D'AMIENS METROPOLE,OFFICE PUBLIC DE L'HABITAT DE LAON
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 107 million
EUR 326 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the construction of more than 1200 new social and affordable housing units as well as the rehabilitation of about 4300 existing units carried by four social housing operators that have joined to create the Réseau Canopée in France.

The new constructions will increase and diversify the supply available in view of matching the demand of the evolving profile of tenants. The rehabilitation project comprises energy efficiency works aiming at reducing CO2 emissions of an aging stock and fighting energy poverty.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The construction of new housing units will target an energy efficiency performance compatible with the near zero energy buildings (NZEB) level objectives in France (RT2012). The new NZEB buildings will be constructed as per the requirements of the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU [Article 9(1)]. The rehabilitation of existing units will consist mainly in a deep energy efficiency rehabilitation works, as the social housing stock available in the area covered by the Canopee platform, ranks amongst the oldest of France (42 years old in average) and has a higher rate of energy inefficiency. The aim of this operation is to generate environmental benefits and help reduce the risks associated with the climate change. The sub-projects to be financed are likely to be small and should have a very limited negative impact on the environment, especially as they will have to meet the Bank's urban plan (i.e. fight against urban sprawl, density, diversity, etc.). The cumulative impact of the sub-projects could instead generate significant environmental benefits.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
05/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RESEAU CANOPEE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
14/12/2018 - RESEAU CANOPEE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Juncker-Plan - EIB vergibt Rekordsumme von 107 Millionen Euro an die vier öffentlichen Wohnungsbaugesellschaften des Réseau Canopée

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RESEAU CANOPEE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Dec 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
85659073
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180398
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - RESEAU CANOPEE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Dec 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
88023681
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180398
Letzte Aktualisierung
14 Dec 2018
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RESEAU CANOPEE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Related EFSI register
14/12/2018 - RESEAU CANOPEE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Andere Links
Übersicht
RESEAU CANOPEE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Datenblätter
RESEAU CANOPEE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Juncker-Plan - EIB vergibt Rekordsumme von 107 Millionen Euro an die vier öffentlichen Wohnungsbaugesellschaften des Réseau Canopée
Story zum Projekt
Feuerkraft für Investitionen

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Juncker-Plan - EIB vergibt Rekordsumme von 107 Millionen Euro an die vier öffentlichen Wohnungsbaugesellschaften des Réseau Canopée
Story zum Projekt
Feuerkraft für Investitionen
Andere Links
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RESEAU CANOPEE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Related EFSI register
14/12/2018 - RESEAU CANOPEE LOGEMENT SOCIAL

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