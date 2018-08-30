RESEAU CANOPEE LOGEMENT SOCIAL

The construction of new housing units will target an energy efficiency performance compatible with the near zero energy buildings (NZEB) level objectives in France (RT2012). The new NZEB buildings will be constructed as per the requirements of the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU [Article 9(1)]. The rehabilitation of existing units will consist mainly in a deep energy efficiency rehabilitation works, as the social housing stock available in the area covered by the Canopee platform, ranks amongst the oldest of France (42 years old in average) and has a higher rate of energy inefficiency. The aim of this operation is to generate environmental benefits and help reduce the risks associated with the climate change. The sub-projects to be financed are likely to be small and should have a very limited negative impact on the environment, especially as they will have to meet the Bank's urban plan (i.e. fight against urban sprawl, density, diversity, etc.). The cumulative impact of the sub-projects could instead generate significant environmental benefits.