RIVERROCK SENIOR LOAN FUND I

The Fund will be required to develop an environmental and social policy and establish the appropriate management systems to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments comply with national law, EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

For investments located inside the EU, the Fund will be assessed by EIB as investing only in private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the Fund invests in projects subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable), then the Bank would require the Fund Manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund to be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.