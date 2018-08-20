FONDS TOURISME OCCITANIE

The investments made by the Fund may contribute to generate environmental benefits as some of the investments may include energy efficiency refurbishments of existing public and private buildings. The actual climate action contribution of the project will have to be carefully assessed during the appraisal. Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with relevant EU and national regulation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as the capacity of the Fund Manager to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during the appraisal. The Fund will be required to develop an environmental & social policy and establish the appropriate management systems so as to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law, EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.