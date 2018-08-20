Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

FONDS TOURISME OCCITANIE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
66.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 66.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 66.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
12/03/2021 : 6.000.000 €
13/11/2019 : 60.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FONDS TOURISME OCCITANIE
Related EFSI register
25/06/2019 - FONDS TOURISME OCCITANIE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 August 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 13/11/2019
20180354
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FONDS TOURISME OCCITANIE
COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 66 million
EUR 333 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation consists in a EUR 60m maximum loan to a fund set up by the French region of Occitanie to support public and private initiatives in the tourism sector. The fund will provide public entities (50% of invested resources) as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps with types of loans that are not easily available in the market.

The project will improve access to finance at favourable conditions for SMEs, public entities and public authorities in the tourism sector in the Occitanie Region. It aims at strengthening the competitiveness of SMEs as well as at upgrading obsolete infrastructure and facilities, thus encouraging innovation and the improvement of services to enhance tourists' experience.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The investments made by the Fund may contribute to generate environmental benefits as some of the investments may include energy efficiency refurbishments of existing public and private buildings. The actual climate action contribution of the project will have to be carefully assessed during the appraisal. Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with relevant EU and national regulation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as the capacity of the Fund Manager to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during the appraisal. The Fund will be required to develop an environmental & social policy and establish the appropriate management systems so as to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law, EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require the Fund Manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
25/09/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FONDS TOURISME OCCITANIE
25/06/2019 - FONDS TOURISME OCCITANIE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FONDS TOURISME OCCITANIE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Sep 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
90685501
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180354
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - FONDS TOURISME OCCITANIE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jun 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
93693810
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180354
Letzte Aktualisierung
25 Jun 2019
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FONDS TOURISME OCCITANIE
Related EFSI register
25/06/2019 - FONDS TOURISME OCCITANIE
Andere Links
Übersicht
FONDS TOURISME OCCITANIE
Datenblätter
FONDS TOURISME OCCITANIE

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen